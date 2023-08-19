After witnessing an inconsistent run, Bollywood is back in the number game! After Pathaan and Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has entered the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been enjoying its glory, and though it has slowed down a bit, numbers continue to come in. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 28th July, the film marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after 7 years. Upon its release, the rom-com opened to positive reviews from critics and favourable word-of-mouth from the audience. As a result, despite a wave of Barbie and Oppenheimer, it managed to find its audience and, eventually, picked up on its merit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the update for 21 days, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has amassed 140.02 crores nett at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 165.22 crores. Apart from the performance in the domestic market, the film has turned out to be a massive blockbuster in overseas as the brand of Karan Johar has worked yet again. The numbers are on par with the Indian nett collection.

In overseas, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has minted a solid 135 crores gross so far and is still bringing in numbers. If we combine the Indian gross and overseas gross, the collection stands at 300.22 crores gross at the worldwide box office. That’s impressive!

With this, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has become the third Bollywood film of 2023 to enter the 300 crore club. Pathaan and Gadar 2 made it to the club before it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office (Advance Booking): It’s 21 Days To Release & Shah Rukh Khan Has Surpassed Himself (Pathaan) With 4800 Tickets Already Sold In The US Grossing Other $74,000

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News