Come September 7, Shah Rukh Khan fans across the globe will be in for a treat as his collaboration with Atlee – Jawan, hits theatres. Starring SRK in dual roles, the action-thriller also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles, and its release will coincide with the festival of Janmashtami.

While three weeks are left until its release, reports of its advance booking performance are already making the headlines. SRKians are going wild in UAE, USA, Germany and Australia (bookings have opened there), and now we have come across a detailed report about the sales in the States. Read on to know more about it.

As per a recent tweet by Venky Reviews, the advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is pretty impressive in the USA. The distributor-exhibitor revealed that the Atlee film is off to a very good start in the States and has already sold nearly 4800 tickets. These tickets have been sold in less than 300 locations and have already collected almost $75,000 (around Rs 62.34 lakh).

He tweeted a picture of Jawan’s advance ticket sales in the US, along with the occupancy percentage, income from each location and the number of shows. “#Jawan USA Day 1 Advance Sales🇺🇸: $74,158 – 289 Locations – 1334 shows – 4795 Tickets Sold 21 days till shows start.”

With there still three weeks until the Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller hits screens, the current 2% occupancy will surely rise. Reportedly, the shows and locations of the Atlee film will be increased in the coming days, thereby aiming for a bigger opening than SRK’s last Pathaan. The Deepika Padukone-John Abraham co-starrer grossed around $1.85 million (Rs 15.38 crore) on the opening day in North America.

As per a Sacnilk report, Jawan is expected to earn around Rs 50 crore overseas on Day 1, thereby making it the biggest Bollywood opening ever, beating Pathaan’s Rs 37 crore overseas opening day collection. Advance booking for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer have also been opened in UAE, Germany and Australia.

While the hype for Jawan is high in the US, even with 21 days to go, let us know in the comments how excited you are to watch Shah Rukh Khan essaying dual roles in Atlee’s next.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

