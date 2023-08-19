Gadar 2 is creating history. The film is seeing an excellent stranglehold at the box office and compared to opening Friday of 40.10 crores, the film is still less than 50%, what with 20.50 crores more coming in. This could well have been a very good total for majority of biggies on their first day, and when it comes to Gadar 2 then even the most optimistic wouldn’t have imagined this to be the opening at least till a couple of weeks before release. Still, the Anil Sharma directed action entertainer is doing this much at the start of the second week with the big Saturday ahead of it.

The film has also achieved yet another huge milestone by entering the 300 Crore Club and that too in mere 8 days. The only other film to have managed this feat in a faster way is Pathaan which had done so in mere 6 days and while Gadar 2 has taken 8 days to reach here, it would be interesting to see how it races towards the 400 Crore Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hindi version of Pathaan had taken 12 days to reach 400 Crore Club, though with south dubbed version it had managed that one day quicker. Gadar 2 currently stands at 305.13 crores and is running in only the Hindi version. It will not manage to have a quicker 400 Crore Club entry than Pathaan as the feat would take 14-15 days to be accomplished. However, it will still be the second fastest ever, and a remarkable accomplishment at that.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: With Gadar 2 Tearing Apart The Box Office, Bollywood Has Turned The Tables In 2023 With Most Profitable Films After A Wave Of South Dubbed Films In 2022!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News