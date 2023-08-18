Bollywood’s latest films, Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2 have been breaking records at the box office ever since they hit the big screens on August 11. Despite facing a massive clash with the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’ds film has managed to find its own set of audience and earned Rs 85 crore in the first week of its release. Amid all the praises and accolades, a tweet of director Anil Sharma is going viral.

Recently, Akshay took to social media to show his gratitude towards all the positive reviews pouring in for both films. The clip saw the superstar crooning Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa while showing OMG 2 reviews. Scroll down for details.

Amid all the accolades around both films, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma’s liking a tweet about Akshay Kumar is going viral. The tweet read, “Congrats Akki sir but you have literally denied #Gadar2 many records by splitting screens and making use of overflows… Still Congrats.”

Soon after the tweet surfaced, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma re-tweeted and posted a couple of hand-fold emojis an the caption. Soon after the filmmaker’s reaction emerged, netizens were left divided with their opinion on the same.

Commenting on the Reddit post, a user wrote, “Trying to make ohmygadar2 a thing like barbenheimer here, when the actors/directors have egos the size of mountain is laughable.”

While another wrote, “Just one movie of this flop director gets hit and he is on cloud 9 suddenly.” A third one said, “Kya matlab Vivek Agnihotri regenerate ho raha hai?”

Another one commented, “If OMG2 didn’t get A rating it would’ve actually impacted Gadar2. Next why should akshay have given up on independence day weekend for Gadar2 ?? Since when are we giving Sunny deol open long weekends? This is just petty nonsense. Why is this weirdo even going in akshays replies to quote shit.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Anil Sharma’s reaction to the Tweet about Akshay Kumar? Do let us know.

