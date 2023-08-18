The Independence Day weekend clash has been a blessing for Bollywood. It has just shown what a good content-driven film and a well-hyped film can do despite being in competition with each other. Talking about their run at the worldwide box office, both biggies have achieved milestones in just 6 days and below is all you need to know!

Anil Sharma‘s sequel to Gadar has been performing exceptionally well and is on its way to becoming an all-time blockbuster for Bollywood. It has already gone past 250 crores nett in India and has hit the 300 crore milestone globally. However, almost all contribution is from India only, as overseas performance is just average. The same goes for the OMG sequel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first 6 days, Gadar 2 amassed 261.35 crores nett in India, which equals 308.39 crores gross. In overseas, the performance is quite dull, with just 28 crores coming in so far. Combining these figures, the film stands at 336.39 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

With 336.39 crores gross, Gadar 2 is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023 after Pathaan’s 1060.43 crores gross. It has left The Kerala Story (293.25 crores gross) behind by a huge margin.

Coming to OMG 2, the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer has earned 79.47 crores nett in India in the first 6 days. The Indian gross stands at 93.77 crores, while overseas has contributed 19 crores gross so far. Overall, the worldwide collection stands at 112.77 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol’s Drop Is Deeper Than Akshay Kumar But Both Remain Steady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News