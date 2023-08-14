Gadar 2, which was released last Friday, has been making headlines and smashing box office records with success. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles and is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. At the film’s success event, the director Anil opened up about the film and compared the first instalment with Ramayana while labelling the second as Mahabharata. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gadar had a superb opening weekend and has collected over Rs 135 crores at the box office. In fact, it is the second-biggest opener of this year in Bollywood after Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the latest scoop, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma spoke about the recently released film at the success meet of the same and why it took him two decades to make the sequel. He said, “What was Gadar? The first Gadar was Ramayana. Rama ji goes to Lanka to bring back Sita. I thought this is Ramayana, this won’t flop because it resides in the people’s hearts.”

He added, “The story of the second was Mahabharata: what if when Abhimanyu is stuck in the Chakravyuh, Arjun himself comes to rescue him? No one could’ve failed that story because it resides in the people’s hearts as well.”

During the same success meet, Sunny Deol spoke about shooting the handpump scene in Gadar 2 and said, “I’m a little hesitant of repeating what I’ve already done. But Anil and others insisted that the way they would shoot that scene would be very new. I’m glad it’s working for everyone.”

What do you think about Anil Sharma comparing the recently released Gadar instalment with Ramayana and Mahabharata? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Suniel Shetty Said “There Was A Little Bit Of Tension I Had With…” Talking About His Sour Relationship With Akshay Kumar’s Manager

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News