Ananya Panday is a busy bee these days. The 24-year-old diva is currently busy giving interviews and making public appearances across the country to promote her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. While quotes from their media interactions are sure to go viral soon, her promotion wardrobe is stealing the limelight at the moment.

Ananya’s Dream Girl 2 promotional wardrobe looks promising, as we have already seen the actress slay in a yellow saree and jeans with an oversized size blazer. Her today’s look impressed us once more as she transformed into a desi girl again and looked stunning in a saree. Scroll below for a better look at her ensemble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram a while ago, Ananya Panday shared a post with her 24.5 million followers featuring her look from today’s Dream Girl 2 promotion. Captioned “Dreaming of 25th August,” the carousel sees the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ looking elegant and s*xy in a satin turquoise saree. She paired the simple saree – yes, it’s void of any work to take away the charm, with a plunging corset-style blouse.

Made of the same fabric, the sleeveless blouse with the deep neckline made Ananya Panday’s cleav*ge pop slightly but still maintain a dignified and elegant look. Draped on her hips – normally, sarees are worn around the waist and flowing down her arm, the turquoise material gave the actress a more snatched waist and had well-toned abs on display for the world to see. Though seductively styled, it eluded an overall elegance not easy for all to pull off.

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress accessorized the turquoise saree with a red-stone choker necklace and matching earrings. It helped add just the right amount of pop to elevate the look. As for hair and makeup, Ms Panday and the team opted for her hair to be done in a not-too-messy bun with minimal makeup consisting of a reddish tint lip shade, kohl, mascara and a light smokiness to the eyes.

Check out Ananya Panday’s latest promotional look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

What is interesting about this look is that it reminds us of Sridevi in Mr India’s ‘Kate Nahi Katte.’ Given that today is the late actress’ birthday was this a conscious decision from the team to pay her respect? Or just a coincidence? Whatever it is, we love it!

Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and more, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on August 25. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl

From 1-10, how much would you rate this look of Ananya Panday in terms of style and elegance? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and fashion-related content from the entertainment world.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Put Her Busty Cleav*ge On Display Like Ripe Plums For The World To See As She Posed Seductively Leaving Netizens Gasping For Air

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News