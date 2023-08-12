Salma Hayek – the Mexican-American beauty who was last seen on the silver screen as Maxandra Mendoza in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is a s*x symbol, and there’s no denying that fact. The 56-year-old actress – she turns 57 on September 2, looks stunning in pictures regardless if they are taken when she’s making an appearance on a red carpet, spending quality time with family and friends or heading off to different parts of the world to unwind.

Salma often takes to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from all her outings with her 26.1 million Instagram followers. Whether it be setting the temperatures soaring while lazying in a pool or on the beach or posing on the red carpet in plunging ensembles that showcase her best assets – her b**bs, Hayek still managed to make heads turn and jaw drop, leaving her fans breathless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, we came across an old picture of Salma Hayek on Facebook, and it sees the ‘Eternals’ actress flaunting her busty cleav*ge in a s*xy maroon dress while on the beach. The deep rusty red one-piece leaves very little to the imagination as the plunging neckline has her b**bs displayed as ripe fruits ready for the pick.

Even though the neckline is profound – and way too much for a lot of actresses across to world to handle, Salma Hayek manages to look graceful and s*x bomb at the same time. The figure-hugging dress not only made her cleav*ge more pronounced but also managed to snatch her waist more, giving her a figure that seems very difficult to attain.

Salma styled the look with her black locks flying free in the wind as she strolled on the beach. Keeping her makeup to a minimum, all we see are hints of nude lipstick, some blush and a hit of eye makeup.

Check out Salma Hayek’s look here:

From 1-10 on the hotness scale, how many spicy hot red chillies does this look of Salma Hayek get? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world as well as a look into how stylish the stars were in the bygone years.

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Raised The Temperature With Her Stoic Hotness While Dodging A Major N*p Slip In A Risque Plunging Gown, As It Gave A Generous View Of Her Racy Cleav*ge!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News