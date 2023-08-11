Gal Gadot is returning to the screens with her recently Netflix-released film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ starring Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. Apart from her acting skills, it has to be Gal’s amazing fashion skills and style statements that make us admire the diva with all of our hearts. A few hours back, Gal shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot for Flaunt magazine, and we cannot deny that she is the s*xiest Wonder Woman of our dreams *wink*!

Gal is one of the most skilled and versatile actresses in Hollywood who knows how to merge emotion with action sequences and has given quite a few hit movies, be it Wonder Woman, Fast & Furious, Justice League, Red Notice and others. Scroll ahead to check out her recent lewks!

A few hours back, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest fashion photoshoot for Flaunt Magazine, and the actress brought back her Wonder Woman vibes with corset outfits but with a hot and s*xy twist. In the first three pictures, Gal could be seen in a sheer black ensemble with an intricately designed corset that added an edge and sensuality to her figure. She flashed her skin through the transparent dress that featured glove sleeves.

For the second look, Gal Gadot was seen in a satin white top with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a thigh-slit striped skirt along with a power-shouldered blazer and black stockings. She completed the look with black leather gloves and gold detailing belt to add an extra charm to the whole getup.

For the third, Gal went for a ‘oh-so-s*xy’ look and wore a blue velvety off-shoulder gown with a deep sweetheart neckline and showcased her busty cleav*ge through it. She paired the look with bracelets and brown velvety boots.

The whole collection from Tiffany and Co and the actress kept a wet makeover to go with the looks. With a full coverage foundation, contoured face, defined brows, smokey eyes, nude lips and gel-based highlighter – she completed it. For hair, she kept it open and gave it a damp feature.

We are in awe of the gorgeousness. What about you? Let us know your thoughts about Gal Gadot’s fashion photoshoot.

