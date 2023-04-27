Ranveer Singh Gets Spotted In New York Ahead Of Tiffany & Co. Event While Slaying In A Beige Long Coat

Pop culture icon Ranveer Singh was spotted in New York today, ahead of the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. The paparazzi (Elder Ordonez) caught him near Soho House, dressed in a Gucci x Adidas outfit that looked nothing short of stunning. As always, Ranveer set some fashion goals for his fans, pulling off an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace like a true fashion icon. It’s safe to say that no one else could have rocked this outfit quite like he did.

Over the years, Ranveer has been hailed as the fashion icon of India, with his unique sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd.

Ranveer Singh is one of the few Bollywood superstars who has successfully made an impact globally with his frequent presence at international events.

As soon as the pictures went viral, Ranveer Singh’s massive fanbase couldn’t stop lauding their favourite actor and showered him with love. Few shared fire emojis while a few dropped hearts.

We can’t wait to see what fashion goals Ranveer Singh will set at the grand Tiffany & Co. event. It’s surely going to be a spectacle worth watching out for!

