Late actress Sridevi and popular Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor has carved her path in the Hindi film industry and made a name for herself. But being a celebrity, and especially a celeb kid, is not always a bed of roses. Being a popular face means constantly being under the spotlight, and it sometimes brings quite a negative impact as one can get judged easily by the audience.

Recently, Janhvi made an appearance at the GQ award event and got trolled brutally for how she looked. Keep scrolling to check out how she looked and how the netizens reacted to it.

Janhvi Kapoor is not only known for her acting skills but also noted for her sartorial choices. She is quite a fashionista, and her Instagram handle is filled with fashion photoshoots, which often break the headlines. Last night, she had graced the GQ Award event looking like the diva that she is. The Dhadak actress came wearing a green-coloured cut-out ensemble through which she flaunted her curvaceous figure, busty assets and toned a**. The outfit even featured a thigh-high slit and backless detailing with a long trail. She looked like a s*x goddess, however, the netizens didn’t quite like it.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as Janhvi Kapoor’s paparazzi video was shared from Instant Bollywood’s Instagram page, netizens started to pour their reactions to it. One of them wrote, “But its all padding everywhere nothing is real.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Another one trolled the actress, “Ye ase kapde phena band karo sab male dikh raha he.”

The third one wrote, “Aur ye Kylie banne ki poori koshish karte huyeee 😂”

One of them compared Janhvi with Uorfi Javed and penned, “Urfi be like …tu kare toh sab kuch accha me karu toh gandi hun 😂😂😂”

One of the comments can be read “Sasti urfi javed😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the OTT film Mili, and she is all set to debut in the Telugu industry along with Jr NTR. She also has a line up of projects, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

What are your thoughts about Janhvi getting trolled for looking so gorgeous? Let us know!

