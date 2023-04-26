Rajkumar Hirani will soon be back with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. However, fans were waiting for Munna Bhai 3 starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The Munna Bhai series has always been on the list of cinema lovers’ favourites. This was the reason fans have been waiting for the third installment of the franchise after the first two films Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai clicked with the audiences at a startling level.

But the film waited and waited. Even after being speculated to go on floors until recently. However, rumours said that the film was on the verge of getting shelved while some reports claimed that Hirani and writer Abhijaat Joshi are still working on Munna Bhai 3′ script. But the chances of the film getting made seem very low.

Especially with the lead actors, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi joining Akshay Kumar in Aawara Paagal Deewana 2, it seems that Munna Bhai’s next installment might not see the light of the day and the reason for the same can be Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Scroll down to read about a thread on Reddit that decodes why Munna Bhai 3 is a dream now.

So a thread on Reddit discussed how Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was the third film of the Munna Bhai franchise. It all started when Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released in 2006. The end credits of the film had a teaser starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, where the two discussed going to America. The film was titled Munna Bhai Chale America.

After that, a lot happened in Sanjay Dutt’s personal life when the verdict on his involvement in the 1993 Bombay Bomb Blast Case came, and he had to serve his jail term. With him not around, Rajkumar Hirani moved on to other scripts, which were PK and then Sanju. However, he kept playing with the idea of Munna Bhai 3, which the netizens now feel has been turned into Dunki.

The discussion amongst Reddit users said that the plotlines for both films were almost the same. While Munna Bhai wanted to go to America but probably did not have permission, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki also deals with the same. “I’ve heard that Dunki’s script is actually inspired by Munna Bhai 3. So, Dunki is, in fact, Munna Bhai 3 (without the same name and Sanjay)”, wrote a user.

Another user agreed with what was said and wrote, “This seems accurate because Dunki is about illegal immigration, and this film was about Munna going to America, so maybe they used the same script.” One more comment confirmed the possibility and said, “Highly possible.”

While the initial thread asked why Munna Bhai Chale America never turned into a film after such a fantastic teaser, a user commented, “Hmmmm lagta hai DUNKI me ideas gaye yeh.” However, another comment tried to bust the theory saying the film was very close to My Name Is Khan. “Raju Hirani once mentioned in an interview that the script that they were working on was quite similar to My Name is Khan, so they shelved it”, said the comment.

But if we go by the theory that My Name Is Khan was very similar to what Rajkumar Hirani wrote as Munna Bhai Chale America still, the similarities and the immigration plot seem the same for Dunki as well, obviously, with the country changed! And a user echoed the same thought as well while his comment read, “Could it be the plot of Munnabhai Chale America that Raju Hirani is reusing here? I don’t remember exactly but if Munnabhai 3 was also supposed to have a similar plot.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki is based on the plot of illegal immigration. The title has been picked from the term Donkey flight, which refers to the illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It’s a popular method adopted by thousands of youngsters every year after they fail to enter the target country via legitimate means.

Another user on the same discussion thread also revealed that a Punjabi film is very similar to the plot. “Watch the Punjabi movie ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’ to know exactly what this is all about and the term ‘Dunky’. Almost the same theme”, read the comment.

You can watch Munna Bhai Chale America’s teaser here and refresh your memories.

You can also read the Reddit thread here.

