Yesterday, Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport donning an Adidas comfy look and giving fashion goals with her chic outfit. She’s the queen of airport fashion, and nobody does it like her in the business, but she definitely has admirers among fans and peers in Bollywood. After DP, Shanaya Kapoor appeared at the airport today donning an athleisure look and is getting trolled by netizens on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Internet is sometimes strange, and Bollywood celebrities often get trolled for no reason. Especially the star kids, including actresses Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Aryan Khan, to name a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Shanaya Kapoor’s latest appearance at the airport, the diva opted for an all-black look. Kapoor paired a halterneck black-coloured top with matching track pants. She accessorised the outfit with a luxury backpack and white sneakers.

Shanaya Kapoor kept her tresses open with bangs falling over her forehead. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

That’s one comfy look for the airport. Shanaya seemed inspired by Deepika Padukone’s recent contemporary chic airport look.

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Plastic surgery ambassador.”

Another user commented, “Nose surgery lip surgery still horse”

A third commented, “Another non-plastic product, with the face of a horse😂”

A fourth commented, “Yrrr ye sab ladkiyan itni ptli or bachi jaisi ku dikhti hai 😂 ab koi healthy ladka kaise jhelta hoga ese”

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Bedhadak’ opposite Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Shanaya for her latest airport look? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Sara Tendulkar Fans Says “Jeet To Jate Par Jija Ji Ki Team…” As Brother Arjun Tendulkar Bowls Against Shubman Gill’s Team During Recent IPL Match

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News