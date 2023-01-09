Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. However, even before her first movie can release, the star kid is quite famous and enjoys a massive fanbase on her social media handles. She is best friends with Ananya Panday, who is already thriving in Bollywood, and Suhana Khan, who is also all set for her Bollywood debut. They often lead the headlines with their professional or personal world, and now Shanaya Kapoor is also rumoured to be dating! Wondering with whom? Scroll below to read it!

Shanaya is not far behind her best friends. Ananya Panday often gets linked up with Aditya Roy Kapur and other hot male celebs. On the other hand, Suhana is now making headlines because of the rumour of her going out with Agastya Nanda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to Shanaya Kapoor. It seems the celeb kid is in love with this mystery man with whom she has been to university in Los Angeles. His name is Karan Kothari and has been spotted at a few Bollywood parties. Karan isn’t from the Bollywood fraternity, in fact, he has a startup in LA.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, an insider spilled all the beans and while talking about Shanaya Kapoor’s dating life, the source shared, “Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together.”

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor was supposed to debut with Bedhadak but for some reason, it got shelved. And now, as per recent reports, the star kid will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela along with Tiger Shroff.

What are your thoughts about Shanaya Kapoor’s dating rumour with Karan Kothari? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for news and updates!

Must Read: “Pathaan Box Office Is Going To Get Earth-Shattering Opening In UK, USA & The Gulf”: KRK Takes A Complete Turn On Shah Rukh Khan Starrer After Calling It Disaster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News