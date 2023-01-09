Singer, and actor-producer, Diljit Dosanjh has made his place in Bollywood and is doing seemingly well here. Recently, the Punjabi singer celebrated his 39th birthday as he got candid and spoke about his work and what he seeks from life. The audience quite loves Diljit not just for his works but also for his grounded nature, which is often reflected in interviews and all.

He started his acting career in Bollywood with Udta Punjab, where he was paired with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He recently revealed what drives him in this profession which is very uncertain and volatile.

Diljit Dosanjh got candid and spoke about how he does not have a “safe career’. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, he said that although he does not have a secured job, he will not limit himself by money. Diljit said, “I live for pride. If I had cared about money, I would have done more films, more marriage shows, and 4-5 Punjabi films every year. I never run after money. I always wanted to be famous ever since I was a kid. There is no limit to fame. I only want to do good work and enjoy my life. I am happy about whatever I am able to do and am grateful to God.” He also opened up about how he rejected a big film of one of his favourite directors, saying, “Yesterday only I rejected a big film. I don’t do something just for the sake of money, something I don’t feel like doing. I only do it if I like the subject. Yesterday, I heard a script from my favourite director’s production house, but I said, ‘I don’t see myself in this.’”

He further said that he likes doing things at his own pace since he does both acting and singing simultaneously. Speaking about that, Diljit Dosanjh said, “I also do shows, create songs, and release an album every year; it takes a lot of time. If I was only an actor, I would have done more films. If I was only a singer, I would have done many more songs. I am doing everything altogether, but I don’t want to beat the tabla. I am doing everything at my own pace.”

On the professional front, Diljit will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, Chamkila.

