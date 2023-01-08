Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is well-known for picking up fights with Bollywood actors and actresses. After taking digs at Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film Pathaan, the self-proclaimed film critic is now making shocking claims against Aryan Khan. Scroll down to know more.

The superstar’s elder son Aryan has been making it to the headlines for quite some time. From announcing his first untitled project as a filmmaker, and launching his own vodka brand to his dating rumours with dance icon Nora Fatehi, the young lad is grabbing all the attention of the netizens.

Amidst this, KRK took to Twitter and made a shocking claim that Aryan Khan is dating Pakistani actress-model Sadia Khan and not Nora Fatehi. He shared the picture after the actress herself took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with Aryan from the New Year’s Eve party held in Dubai, sparking dating speculations.

The Deshdrohi actor wrote, “Aryan Khan is looking so good with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan. They both were celebrating #NewYear together in Dubai.”

Aryan Khan is looking so good with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan. They both were celebrating #NewYear together in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/DZgacWRVTo — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 7, 2023

A day later, he claimed that he just reposted a photo that was already shared by the actress. He then proceeded to ask if Aryan having a Pakistani girlfriend is wrong. He wrote. “Some ppl are really big-time Lukkhas. They are saying that why did I post Aryan photo with a Pakistani actress? First thing, the Pakistani actress posted that photo on social media. 2nd thing is, what’s wrong if Aryan is having Pakistani girlfriend? So many Pakistani are having Indian GF.”

Some ppl are really big time Lukkhas. They are saying that why did I post Aryan photo with Pakistani actress? First thing, Pakistani actress posted that photo on social media. 2nd thing, what’s wrong if Aryan is having Pakistani girlfriend. So many Pakistani are having Indian GF. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 8, 2023

If this wasn’t enough, KRK then brought Uday Chopra in the conversation and took a dig at him as well. He wrote, “Doston Aryan Khan ki girlfriend Pakistani hai iss par dukh matt jatao. Dukh jathaana hai toh iss par jatao ki Uday Chopra ke pas paise hai! Iske bawjudh bhi na Indian girlfriend hai, na hi Pakistani girlfriend hai! Aur na hi wife hai! Bechare ke na koi aage hai na koi peeche!

दोस्तों Aryan Khan की girlfriend पाकिस्तानी है इस पर दुख मत जताओ! दुःख जताना है तो इस पर जताओ, कि Uday Chopra के पास पैसे हैं! इसके बावजूद भी ना Indian girlfriend है, ना ही पाकिस्तानी girlfriend है! और ना ही wife है! बेचारे के ना कोई आगे है ना कोई पीछे! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 8, 2023

