Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who ruled the box office for nearly three decades, has given several blockbusters. However, more than his films, he made headlines for his personal life. His affairs with Bollywood actresses like Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Sangeeta Bijlani have made a lot of headlines in the past.

While many actresses have refrained from speaking about their relationship with Salman, Somy often opened up about her relationship with the superstar and his family. The actress has once again revealed on social media the domestic violence she has experienced due to Dabangg Khan.

Somy Ali took to Instagram and shared a post with frequently asked questions. Answering one of the questions as to why she deleted some of the posts from the past, she explained, “Yes, because I had used profanity and my anger got the best of me. As the executive director of an NGO, it did not sit well with me to have profane posts on my social media. Thus, I deleted them.”

Talking about one more question that people often ask her—what happened between Somy Ali and Salman Khan? She responded to that in the post, saying, “The eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence. In addition to tonnes of affairs and flings, he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid, and dumb. Not a day went by that he wouldn’t make me feel worthless and small. “

“He would not acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public for years, and when he finally did, he would insult me in front of his friends and berate me nonstop. I have no qualms in saying that given his treatment of me, I chose to have affairs, which are essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me,” the former Bollywood actress wrote.

Somy Ali further explained what happened between her and Salman Khan. She accused the Tiger 3 actor of alleged acts of misogyny and woman beating. “Someone who would not insult me and would actually be nice to me. Unfortunately, I was unaware that these men were simply using me and I was building a future with each affair while I was simply being used. When Salman learned of these affairs he had the guts to after beating me saying that I am a man and only men can cheat not women. I was aghast at that statement and the s*xism that reeked from it. Let’s not forget that just because Salman or anyone else is nice to you, they are the same as others. I had it the worst in terms of verbal, s*xual, and physical abuse,” she said.

She also spoke up about the reason: “What took you so long to come out and talk about what you went through with Salman?” The former actress said, “This is not breaking news by any means. Rummage through any tabloid or a film magazine from the early 90s to 1999 and you will read articles about Somy being physically abused by Salman.”

