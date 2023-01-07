Suniel Shetty along with other members of the film industry recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Mumbai. The actor urged the political leader to help Bollywood against the boycott trends. Now, the Hera Pheri actor is talking all about it and requesting viewers to rather ban him if needed. Scroll below for all the details.

Boycott Bollywood trend truly began after the unfortunate passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput. While the verdict in his death case is yet to be declared by CBI, netizens blamed actors like Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Mahesh Bhatt. Many were also mad at leading A-listers for remaining silent on his demise. Thus, began the negativity and B’Town has seen its downhill this year with biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu among others badly tanking at the box office.

Talking about his interaction with Yogi Adityanath, Suniel Shetty told Bombay Times, “I didn’t ask for anything else. Subsidies mil jayengi, faida hoga… munafa hoga sab theek hai, lekin audience bhi toh chahiye na, woh pyaar bhi toh chaiye na. So, all I asked for was love. And there is no harm in asking this on a public platform. When you need help, you need help and whoever can help you in that journey is absolutely okay.”

Suniel Shetty also reacted to the boycott Bollywood trends and added that not everybody is doing drugs or something wrong. He added, “One rotten apple doesn’t mean that the entire tree is rotten. I didn’t ask for anything else. If I do something wrong, if I project myself wrongly, then hang and ban me, but don’t ban my industry because there are 1000s of workers. I will get a lot of gaali (abuse) from people who want to boycott Bollywood. They will abuse me and say, ‘Yeh toh flop actor hai, etc.’ Par woh sab mujhe chalega (People might call me a flop actor but that’s okay).”

Unfortunately, that certainly didn’t help Suniel as netizens bombarded his video from the event with trolls.

A user wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput ke time kaha the tum log….kisi v Bollywood walo ne nai bola… #boycotBollywood.”

Another commented, “Bollywood me Nepotism hoga to yhi hoga na…”

“Humare hindu bhagwano ka mazak bnta h Bollywood m isliye boycott,” another wrote.

Take a look at Suniel Shetty’s clip from the event below:

