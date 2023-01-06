Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: 2022 has ended and we can say without a doubt that it was a rollercoaster. While many films tanked at the box office and received poor responses when released digitally, one thing everyone loved was the dance numbers in them. As we now get ready to enjoy what Bollywood has to offer in 2023, let’s celebrate the best dance numbers of 2022.

In today’s poll piece, we will be taking a look at the ‘Best Filmy Diva In A Dance Number’ nominations. The list includes stunning performed by Bollywood divas including Nora Fatehi in Thank God’s Manike and Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida). You can vote for your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in this story.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Filmy Diva In A Dance Number of 2022 category:

Nora Fatehi (Manike)

The first entry on our ‘Koimoi Audience Poll 2022’ list is Nora Fatehi’s performance in Thank God’s Manike. Ms Fatehi is an amazing dancer who brings the screen to life and this has been made evident with her previous songs like O Saki Saki, Garmi, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and more. Manike was no different and her sizzling performance with Sidharth Malhotra showed why she’s roped in for different dance numbers.

Kriti Sanon (Thumkeshwari)

Kriti Sanon is a beautiful actress who can make you feel emotions with her on-point acting. She proved what an ace of a dance she is when she shook her hips to the beats of Thumkeswari from Bediya. The actress’ smooth dance moves alongside Varun Dhawan – and a surprise entry by Shraddha Kapoor, made the song’s hook steps become viral and the song a hit.

Vaani Kapoor (Kaale Naino Ka Jaadu)

While the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera was a disaster at the box office, Vaani Kapoor’s dance moves in Kaale Naino Ka Jaadu were a massive hit. Vaani is a fab dancer – just check out her previous dance songs, and this track was no different thus making it to Koimoi Audience Poll 2022’ Best Filmy Diva In A Dance Number.

Alia Bhatt (Dholida)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the well-received films when released in theatres as well as when it premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. The film’s grand sets captured the retro Mumbai vibe perfectly and Alia Bhatt slayed as the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. While Alia’s apt mannerisms won hearts, her unrestrained dance in Dholida was exceptional.

Vote for your favourite filmy diva in a dance number below:

