It was an excellent seventh week for Drishyam 2 as 6.05 crores came in. In the sixth week the film had collected 6.02 crores so this is really good. More so since Avatar: The Way of Water is going great guns and Marathi film Ved is dominating Maharashtra (where Drishyam 2 too is seeing its best collections currently).

Of course, the holiday period helped the film right till Tuesday and then even though there was a bit of dip on Wednesday and Thursday, the collections still managed to stay over the 30 lakhs mark.

Advertisement

This will ensure that the current week too would be good and at least 3 crores more would come in again. In fact with some push, it would well stretch to 4 crores mark as well since there is no new release.

Advertisement

So far, the film has collected 236.75 crosses and it’s well on course to reach 245 crores before it calls it a day at theatres.

In a couple of weeks, the film would be available on OTT as well and one can well expect some records to be broken for digital viewership as well. Today, the film is celebrating a successful 50 day run and after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, this is Ajay Devgn’s latest film to celebrate this rare milestone.

Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Raj Thackeray’s MNS Fully Supports Om Raut & Adipurush, Party’s Cinema Wing’s President Amey Khopkar Says “Lokmanya, Tanhaji Show Depth Of Research…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News