Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 22 (Early Trends): After Beating Top Gun: Maverick's Record Worldwide, Avengers: Endgame Is Next In India!

Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 22 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s sci-fiction drama has been making great strides at the box office ever since it was released on December 16. The film s now the number 10 biggest movie ever globally.

Even after 21 days, Avatar 2 is still crushing it at the box office, especially in India. The film crossed the 300 crore mark last week and added 50 crores more in the third week since the release in theatres. That’s fantastic since a feat like this is very rare.

Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed the lifetime collection of Tom Cruise’s high-octane actioner ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 worldwide. As per early trends coming in, James Cameron directorial has collected 4.10-5.10 crores on the third Friday ie on day 22.

This means the total collection of Avatar 2 will now stand at Rs 348.10-349.10 crores. It is highly likely that the film will cross the 375 crores target at the close of the fourth week itself. The sci-fiction drama is all set to overtake Avengers: Endgame’s box office records in India.

The first instalment of the film followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na’vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival.

Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released in theatres on Friday, December 16, has Worthington’s Sully and Saldana’s Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

