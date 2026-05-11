2026 is turning out to be an exciting year at the global box office. Currently, the highest-grossing Hollywood film in worldwide earnings is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, followed by Project Hail Mary, Michael, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Hoppers, according to Box Office Mojo. The year is now in its fifth month, and Disney has reportedly surpassed the $2 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. In doing that, it has become the first studio to achieve this benchmark in 2026.

The Biggest Contributors

Out of all Disney films that were released this year, the comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, with a current worldwide haul of $433.2 million, is so far the studio’s biggest contributor among 2026 releases. The studio’s next biggest earner is the animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers ($371.7 million), followed by Sam Raimi’s survival horror Send Help ($94 million) and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come ($39 million), among other titles. The combined total of the Disney films released this year is estimated to be around $1 billion.

In addition to the 2026 releases, a few Disney films released late in 2025 also contributed significantly to the studio’s 2026 box office revenue. The two biggest titles were Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2, and the combined holdover earnings generated by last year’s Disney films in 2026 are estimated to have contributed roughly $1 billion in total.

So, the total box office revenue generated by Disney in 2026, including 2025 holdovers, has reached $2 billion worldwide.

Disney’s Upcoming Films (2026)

The $2 billion worldwide mark is just beginning, as Disney has a slate of potential box-office performers coming later in 2026. Some of these films are

The Mandalorian & Grogu: May 22, 2026

Toy Story 5: June 19, 2026

Moana: July 10, 2026

The Dog Stars: August 28, 2026

Hexed: November 25, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday: December 18, 2026

Given the revenue-generating potential of the above-mentioned films, it remains to be seen where Disney will land at the global box office by the end of the year.

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