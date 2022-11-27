Ajay Devgn is on a roll and has made a smashing comeback at the box office with Drishyam 2. The film has hit the century in the first week itself and looking at its current pace, the film isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. But are the numbers big enough to match the level of Ajay’s historic hit, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior? Let’s find out!

After being part of a film like RRR, things went out of hand for the veteran actor as his Runway 34 and Thank God tanked at the box office. Even there were doubts about Drishyam 2‘s success considering its a sequel. However, the film turned out to be a big slap on the face of naysayers.

In the first 7 days, Drishyam 2 did a business of 104.66 crores. It’s a bit lower than Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s 118.91 crores, but remember that Tanhaji was an event film and even not a remake. Back then, there wasn’t even an emotion against Bollywood. So, it’s already a big achievement for Drishyam’s sequel.

Let’s see how both Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fared in the first 9 days:

Drishyam 2:

Day 1- 15.38 crores

Day 2- 21.59 crores

Day 3- 27.17 crores

First weekend- 64.14 crores

Day 4- 11.87 crores

Day 5- 10.48 crores

Day 6- 9.55 crores

Day 7- 8.62 crores

First week- 104.66 crores

Day 8- 7.87 crores

Day 9- 14.05 crores

Total- 126.58 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Day 1- 15.10 crores

Day 2- 20.57 crores

Day 3- 26.26 crores

First weekend- 61.93 crores

Day 4- 13.75 crores

Day 5- 15.28 crores

Day 6- 16.72 crores

Day 7- 11.23 crores

First Week: 118.91 crores

Day 8- 10.06 crores

Day 9- 16.36 crores

Total- 145.33 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

