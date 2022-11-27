The upcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, is making a lot of noise before its release. Starring Daniel Craig, the film sees the return of Benoit Blanc. But this time, the rest of the cast is new, with a totally new mystery for the detective to solve. The film stars Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monae, and more.

As we all know already that Knives Out 2 has a limited release before it premiered on Netflix. The film will only hit under 1000 theatres in the US. However, despite that, its box office projections show that it will shine.

As per the Deadline, Glass Onion will finish in the top three standings of the national box office. The report also suggests that the Daniel Craig starrer should make about $14.5 million in its first and only week in theatres. This would beat all other adult options, including the Jonathan Majors-led Devotion, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans, and The Menu.

After the first part became a success, a lot is riding on Glass Onion as well. But with a film like this, the story and its critical ratings matter more than how much it makes. While talking about the Daniel Craig starrer, recently, the director Rian Johnson spoke about the link to one of the characters with Elon Musk.

For the unversed, Edward Norton’s character plays a tech billionaire in the movie. A comparison to the world’s richest man, Musk, was bound to happen. Now, the Knives Out sequel’s director has shed some light on it. While speaking with the same outlet, Rian Johnson said, “The fact that Bron’s a tech billionaire — which made a lot of sense for the story — became an obstacle in the writing.”

“Because — I don’t think I even have to say the names — there are some obvious, real-world analogs. And the instant I started thinking about any of them too specifically, it got so boring so quickly. And so, disconnecting him from that, and trying to build him as his own kind of clownish character, became a challenge,” the Glass Onion director said.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

