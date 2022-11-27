Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shining at the box office since its release. Now it has broken another major milestone globally. The Ryan Coogler directorial was released on 11th November and had a second-best opening weekend domestically (North America) in 2022.

It is the sequel to 2019 original that starred Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. The first part was a success at the box office too and grossed above $1 billion globally. This has led to the expectations of Wakanda Forever rising as well.

It seems like the movie is keeping up with the expectations as it crosses another milestone at the worldwide box office within two weeks. As per Collider, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has crossed the $600 million mark globally. This includes $321 million domestically and an additional $279 million from overseas territories.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever currently stands as the 7th highest-grossing movie of 2022, just behind Thor: Love and Thunder’s $760 million. When compared to the rest of the MCU, the Letitia Wright starrer has already overtaken several flicks. This includes Iron Man, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, Captain America: The First Avengers, Black Widow, and more.

Now, Wakanda Forever is on its way to surpassing Iron Man 2’s $621 million, Ant-Man and the Wasp’s $623 million, Thor: The Dark World’s $644 million, and Doctor Strange’s $676 million. Considering how things are going for the film, it won’t take much time for it to cross these.

The biggest question when talking about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s box office will be able to cross the $1 billion mark. If things keep going the way they are, it may do it easily.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

