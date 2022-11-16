After a good rush over the weekend that saw 40 crores come in, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is fizzling away. If Monday numbers were 4.50 crores*, Tuesday has come down to 4 crores*, which is a further drop in collections. This was on the cards as well since the drop from Friday to Monday was much more than expected and it’s now apparent that this was yet another Marvel film that was relying primarily on the opening crowds.

That said, one has to credit the power of the superhero universe created by Marvel that even their second rung of characters are managing to fetch an audience. One can understand the likes of Spider-Man and Dr. Strange to bring in good crowds but first Thor and now Black Panther have managed so as well, and while it’s the eventual content that decides in the long run, at least an opening is coming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has collected 48.50 crores* so far and as you read this, 50 crores milestone would have been crossed. Eventually, the 75 crores milestone would be comfortably crossed, and post that it would be the race towards the 80-85 crores end mark that would be closely observed. The film will do business better than most Bollywood films that have been released this year and that would be an achievement in itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections are as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): The Queen Holding Its Fort!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News