Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Ryan Coogler’s directorial was one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film was released on Friday, though its previews started on Wednesday. As expected the film had an amazing opening.

The MCU film was expected to do better business than Black Adam which was released a few weeks ago. In fact, the film exceeded expectations raking in double-digit numbers. The film opened at 12.50 crores* and the weekend collection also looked pretty good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to collect 42 crores in its first three days. It managed to leave behind new Bollywood releases and has been doing astounding business internationally overall too. However, as expected the film saw about 64-65 percent collecting 3.50 to 4.50 crores on Monday.

As early trends coming in, Ryan Coogler made around 1.50 to 2.50 crore on day 5 that is on Tuesday. Even though the collection seems low, it is expected to cross 50 crores over the second weekend.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 release of Black Panther. The new film revolves around the events that take place after the death of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever features Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o in the lead. The cast includes Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kantara Box Office Day 32 (Hindi): Rishab Shetty’s Directorial Stays At 1 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News