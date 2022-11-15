Kantara (Hindi) has a fantastic fifth weekend at the box office despite the fact that over 50 crores came in between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai. One would have expected the pace to slow down a bit, but that didn’t quite happen with the Rishab Shetty film continuing to work in different parts of the country even in the Hindi version. Hence, the stage was set for the weekdays to keep performing and bring on the moolah.

Well, this is what happened as even on its fifth Monday, the film just about managed to keep its ‘crore journey’ going, what with 1 crore* more coming in. It was always going to be touch and go, considering Friday box office collections were 1.25 crores and hence a drop was inevitable. Still, it was about how big a drop would be and whether the collections would manage to be over the 1 crore mark.

From here, it’s about how much strong do the numbers remain right till the end of week. With this film a trend has been seen that occasionally collections even jump on a weekday or two. That would be the deciding factor between whether the film would have gone past the 80 crores mark by the end of fifth week or would the collections hover around the 79 crores and then look for this feat been accomplished on Friday or Saturday.

Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

