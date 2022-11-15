Kantara is still refusing to slow down at the box office. Released on 30th September, the film is enjoying a historic run and even after 46 days, it’s hard to predict when its theatrical run will end. The latest update is about the film’s Hindi version which is aiming to do the unthinkable with 1000% returns. Keep reading to know more.

After the much-loved KGF franchise, this Rishab Shetty directorial has turned out to be a landmark success in the Hindi market. It has taken the Sandalwood industry one step up. In terms of profit-making, the distributors, exhibitors and investors have hit the jackpot as the film is on its way to raking in a profit of 1000%.

Kantara (Hindi) has so far earned 76 crores nett. The breakeven for the film is 7.50 crores, so the returns stand at a whopping 68.50 crores. In percentage, the returns stand at a huge 913.33% and the film is expected to hit 1000% very soon. If this happens, this Rishab Shetty directorial will create history by becoming the only Hindi film to earn 1000% profit after The Kashmir Files. TKF had made returns of 1162% in its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, recently Rishabh Shetty met superstar Rajinikanth to celebrate the success of the movie. Rajnikanth had heaped praises on Kantara and the lead actor Rishab as he said, “The unknown is more than the known.” “No one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale films,” and added, “Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director and actor”.

Hombale Films even took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures of Rishab Shetty and Rajnikanth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

