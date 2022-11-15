Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has managed to do wonders in each of its dubbed versions. The film is a blockbuster success and the latest we hear is about the share of the Telugu version. Bought at a small price, the Telugu dubbed version has turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Keep reading to know more about it.

Originally, the film was released on 30th September in its Kannada version. With its terrific word-of-mouth taking all over, the Rishab Shetty directorial got dubbed in different Indian languages. The Telugu version released on 15th October and is still running successfully despite being in theatres for a month.

Now, as per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Kantara has earned a massive share from the Telugu dubbed version. So far, the film has made around 28 crores from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with both states contributing 15 and 12.5+ crores respectively. The rest of India and overseas contribute around 4.5 crores with the Telugu dubbed version. The share total stands at around 32.50 crores.

These are huge numbers for distributors as the Telugu version of Kantara was bought at a very small price and in return, it has given big profits.

Meanwhile, after the song plagiarism row, Kantara is back in the controversy. Dalit organizations have condemned the portrayal of Dalits in the film. Samatha Sainik Dal State Secretary Lolaksha has stated that the film has insulted Dalits. “The Dalit community has been shown in poor light,” he said, claiming that the “Daivaradhane” sequences in the movie are twisted.

