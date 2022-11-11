Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is doing phenomenal business all across the globe and it is yet to slow down. On a daily basis, we get to hear about some new feats achieved by the film. The latest one is the history created by the film at the Karnataka box office by hitting 1 crore footfalls and has left KGF Chapter 2 behind by a big margin. Keep reading to know more.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film is a fictional thriller and was released on 30th September. During the same time, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha were released. Both the films are now out of theatres, while the sensational Kannada blockbuster is pulling off strong numbers.

Now as per the latest update, Kantara has achieved a phenomenal feat at the Karnataka box office. It has crossed 1 crore footfalls till now and that’s the highest for any film in the state. The film has gone past the numbers of KGF Chapter 1 (75-76 lakh footfalls) and KGF Chapter 2 (71-72 lakh footfalls). The numbers are really insane, showing the love and appreciation this creation has received from the local audience.

Speaking about the collection, Kantara has crossed the 150 crore mark in Karnataka. Speaking about the entire country, the film has hit the mark of 275 crores and is now eyeing to enter into the 300 crore club. Globally, 350 crores are crossed and the film is currently the 6th highest grosser of 2022 from India after KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram and Brahmastra.

