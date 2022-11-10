Akshay Kumar isn’t known for box office clashes but this Diwali 2022 saw his Ram Setu taking on Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God. The film managed to keep an edge over its competitor but on the whole, it turned out to be a box office failure. Now, let’s take a look at its daily breakdown.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu opened to more favourable reviews and word-of-mouth too was decent. However, despite the holiday season, the film failed to show a good performance at the box office. It could be said that this Akshay Kumar starrer suffered a major dent due to the presence of Kannada (Hindi).

Take a look at Ram Setu’s daily breakdown at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 15.25 crores

Day 2- 11.40 crores

Day 3- 8.62 crores

First weekend- 35.27 crores

Day 4- 5.92 crores

Day 5- 7.17 crores

Day 6- 7.12 crores

Day 7- 2.75 crores

First week- 58.23

Day 8- 2.25 crores

Day 9- 1.77 crores

Day 10- 1.62 crores

Rest of the days- 0.13 crore

Lifetime of Ram Setu – 64 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

