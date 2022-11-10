Jaya Bachchan seems to have become the new trolling material for haters. The veteran star often schools paparazzi and netizens often call her “arrogant” because of it. But it is her video of allegedly ignoring Kangana Ranaut at the Uunchai screening that is currently going viral and drawing social media ire. Scroll below for all the details.

Uunchai is an adventure drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta among others in pivotal roles. A special screening was held last night which was attended by Bachchan family, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill and many others.

A video is now going viral where Jaya Bachchan arrives at the red carpet of Uunchai screening. She could be seen looking at Kangana Ranaut but visibly ignores her and moves on to greet Anupam Kher. The Queen actress, on the other hand, deals with the situation with utmost grace as she maintains her wide smile.

Netizens have been calling Jaya Bachchan “arrogant” “mean” and using derogatory terms as they express their disappointment over her treatment towards Kangana Ranaut.

A user commented, “Jaya Bacchan have some shame, have some respect, have some dignity to appreciate the presence of others, at least . Look at the fearless, confident, and stunning #kanganaranaut and how she’s standing without hesitation, even after seeing the worst woman in the industry. Kangana salute you and Jaya. I pity you.”

Another commented, “She ignored Kangana… Too much of ghamand this old lady has… Rekha kitni achchi hai… yeah haddi ban gye.”

“Jaya is so hateful, typical mohalle ki aunty. No wonder she is so cruel to those photographers/fans who arent privileged as her. Kangana is the medicine these guys deserve” another commented.

A troll wrote, “Kangana ko dekh ke darr gayi chidchidi cranky Jaya”

What is your take on the video ft Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut?

