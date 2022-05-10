Shehnaaz Gill never misses an opportunity to make headlines. From her city spotting to airport looks to her photoshoots, the beauty is always trending on social media and thanks to her massive fan following for that. Earlier today, Sana shared pictures of herself from her fancy photoshoot where she’s donning a sensual corset and flaunting her curvaceous figure in the same. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures on the photo-sharing site giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans. Over the last few years, she has lost a lot of weight and her transformation journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill shared her pictures on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Today’s ray of sunshine is here .. ☀️☀️” In the pictures, Sana can be seen wearing a shiny red corset top and paired it with beige coloured high-waist pants.

She styled her look with high heels and a pair of sunglasses which added just the right kind of glam to her entire outfit. Shehnaaz Gill opted for a dewy look with neutral makeup tones on eyes and lips and looked beautiful as she posed under the sun giving us ‘Sunkissed picture’ goals.

Take a look at her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Sana looks pretty as usual with her tresses open in the pictures.

Reacting to her picture, a user on Instagram commented, “This girl is on fire 🔥 ❤️❤️❤️” Another user commented, “Sunshine is here 🌞🌞🌞” A third user commented, “Hotness overloaded 🥵🥵” A fourth user commented, “Setting the Internet on fireeee🔥🔥🔥”

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s glamorous pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Goes All Wet & Steamy Donning A Bikini Top & A See-through Skirt In Her Latest Photoshoot! [Warning: It’s HOT]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube