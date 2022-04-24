Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines since morning for opening up about many things including her relationship getting stronger with half-sibling Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, being trolled on social media, her projects and more. Now, we are here to talk about her latest magazine cover look where she is as hot – if not hotter – than the heat we are experiencing.

The actress, who debuted in Bollywood alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, recently appeared as the cover girl for a magazine’s April 2022 issue. All ready to beat the summer heat, the actress set the temperature soaring in a two-piece ensemble that is sure to leave you impressed.

For the Filmfare magazine’s April 2022 cover photo, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a two-piece ensemble consisting of an Ookioh bikini top and a long transparent textured skirt by Shivan & Narresh. The bikini top, a dark green alter-neck swimwear piece with a blue border and straps, compliments the dark blue see-through skirt perfectly.

While Jahvi Kapoor opted for an open hairdo and light makeup, she accessorized with earrings by Kira, chunky coloured bangles by Ritika Sachdeva and rings by Misho. The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Megan Concessio with hair and makeup done by Amit Thakur and Riviera Lynn Vaz respectively.

Sharing the cover look of the magazine’s April 2022 edition, Janhvi tagged all those responsible for making her look glamourous, including the photographer, the hair and makeup artists, the stylist and more.

Sharing the images from the magazine shoot, Filmfare shared Janhvi Kapoor’s quote about the difficulties of being a celebrity. The quote read, “I think the most difficult part about being a celebrity is to try to keep yourself from going insane with all of the attention, all of the noise, all of the chatter, and all of the opinions.”

