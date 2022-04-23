Today morning starts with a piece of heartbreaking news for all the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fans, as their favourite B-town couple have now reportedly called it quits. Yes, you have read that absolutely right. Read on to know the whole scoop!

After meeting on the sets of Shershaah, the link-up rumours of both the actors flared up like wildfire across Bollywood. Sid and Kiara might not have made their relationship official, yet all those cheesy comments on each other’s posts, being clicked on dinner dates, and those romantic getaways together spoke volumes about their alleged relationship.

However, according to BollywoodLife, a little birdy close to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has now broken the sad news of their splits. The source said, “Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening.”

Talking more about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s abrupt breakup, the source said, “Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they’ll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility.”

This is quite disheartening to hear. Our heart goes out to all those fans who have shipped them and wanted to see these two rumoured love birds get hitched. Well, neither Sid nor Kiara has ever announced their relationship official, both are yet to comment on these rumours.

On the professional front, after giving a blockbuster with Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is now busy gearing up for his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Whereas Kiara Advani has Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Karthik Aaryan and Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

