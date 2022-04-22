Shahid Kapoor’s recently released film Jersey is doing some wonders at the box office. The Mrunal starrer has gained some really positive responses from the critics as well as the audiences. Read on to know the latest scoop on the film.

The film, which was just released today (22 April) has been leaked on the illegal website TamilRockers and in the Telegram app as well. Yes, you have read that right!

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer, Jersey is the remake of a Telugu film with the same title. It is to be noted that the south actor Nani had starred in the south version of the film. Talking about the scoop, the sports drama helmed by director Goutam Tinnanuri has now been leaked.

Despite taking high-security measures, Shahid Kapoor’s most awaited film, Jersey has now been leaked on TamilRockers and Telegram. This is not the first time, that films that just hit the theaters have been leaked, many films like Radhe, Mumbai Saga, Roohi, KGF Chapter 2, Kashmir Files others have been leaked on the illegal site TamilRockers.

Talking about the film, the Shahid starrer was originally slated to release back in August 2020, however, it first suffered a delay due to production issues, and later when it was all set to release in December 2021, it once again got delayed owing to the third wave of Covid-19 in India. Finally, the makers had fixed 14th April as the release date, however, to avoid any clash with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast, the film was once again postponed and now finally released today.

The plot of the film revolves around a talented but failed cricketer (Shahid) who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, go represent India, and fulfill his son’s wish of owning a Jersey.

Have you seen Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

