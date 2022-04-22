The audiences are being graced with back-to-back theatrical releases since the last few days and looks like the movie Jersey is the latest one to grab attention online. The movie is being rated well by the critics which has also doubled up the anticipation around it. A recent pap video featuring leads Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has now been gaining attention for the wrong reasons as a few netizens find Shahid’s behaviour slightly rude.

For the unversed, Jersey is a sports-drama film which is an official remake of a Telugu movie with the same name. This Bollywood flick has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and stars actors like Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The film narrates the story of a failed cricketer who makes an attempt to go back to the sport after years.

In a recent pap video, which has surfaced on social media, Mrunal Thakur can be seen posing for the cameras at a promotional event of the film Jersey. As photographers make an attempt to get a picture of her with Shahid Kapoor, they ask him to pose with her right then and there. The actor can be seen standing behind her for a goofy set of pictures before walking away.

What did not go down well with the viewers is that it seemed like Shahid Kapoor was ignoring Mrunal Thakur even though she visibly stretched out an arm to click a picture with him. Once Shahid left, Mrunal can be seen leaving within the next few seconds as well.

A few of the netizens decided to call out Shahid Kapoor for allegedly ignoring Mrunal Thakur and also used blunt words to highlight his behaviour.

“Sahid what is behavior😂😂 sahi h😂”, a comment read.

“Ghamand Abhi bhi Vahi ka Vahi hai. CoActor ki koi Izzat nahi ki kyuki vo TV Actress hai. Bas 2 din ki baat aur hai. Fir Bumper Flop Ka Tag Aayega Bollywood ki aur Movie ke Naam !!!!!”, another one said.

“Badtameez he deserve tbi Kareena ne isko chhoda”, another one mentioned.

