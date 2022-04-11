Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Jersey. The two are leaving no stones unturned to make people excited about their upcoming release. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Shahid’s dancing skills are often compared and for a long time, fans want to see them collaborating on a project together. Now in an interview with a media portal, the Kabir Singh star spoke about the same. Scroll down below to know what he said.

Advertisement

As the fans of Kapoor wait with bated breath for his upcoming film, the makers announced the postponement of the release date. The film will now be released on April 22nd, instead of April 12. With this move, the makers have avoided clashing with South biggies, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Jersey star Shahid Kapoor was confronted with a lot of fan questions and among them was about his collaboration with the Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan. Kapoor seemed excited to answer the question and said that somebody should come with such a great offer and he’ll love to work with him as he adores his dancing skills.

Shahid Kapoor said, “I would be very intimidated but…because I absolutely love Hrithik Roshan as an action hero and I really love him as a dancer so I would actually be very nervous. I would tell him ki thoda kuch aisa Haider type kar le? Because that is my comfort zone.”

While Mrunal Thakur quipped, “But listen how amazing that is going to be, Shahid and Hrithik together…mujhe bhi daal do yaar film me. (take me also in the film).” Shahid laughed and replied, “Tu hi heroine hogi na, you are the common link…”

Later, Mrunal spoke about her experience working with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and her first interaction with the superstar, she recalled, I asked him which eye should I look into, and he was like what kinda question is this.”

Meanwhile announcing the postponement of Shahid Kapoor starrer, producer Aman Gill said, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: “Imran Khan Is Really Happy” After Quitting Acting? Niece Zayn Says, “When People Pull Back Asking For Space…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube