One of the most anticipated movies that has seen the wrath of the pandemic more than once is Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The movie that is an official remake of the South movie starring Nani has been in the release lobby for while and was last postponed due to the COVID-19 wave

Looks like the movie is now shifting it’s released date again and this time by a week. The reason for the push is speculated to be an attempt to avoid clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The latter hits the big screen on April 14.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to release on 22nd April. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Presented by Allu Arvind, produced by Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.

Says film producer Aman Gill “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

See you all in theatres, It's worth the wait. What do you have to say about the makers of Jersey pushing the date again? Let us know in the comments section below.

