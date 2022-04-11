Alia Bhatt has been in the news for multiple reasons lately. The actress kick-started the year with a bang, delivering successes like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. But what fans can’t wait for is her much-awaited wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The countdown has begun and looks like the confirmation is here as well. Scroll below for some exciting details.

A lot has already been speculated around the Ralia wedding. As per reports, the bride and groom will don Sabyasachi couture on their big day. As many as 200 bouncers will be deployed at RK Studios, where the nuptials will take place and Vastu bungalow, where other small functions are planned. Half brother Rahul Bhatt and uncle Robin Bhatt have confirmed the marriage too.

Well, nothing is hidden anymore because one can even see the wedding locations being all decorated and lit up ahead of the festivities. But what is yet awaited is a final announcement by either the bride Alia Bhatt or the groom Ranbir Kapoor. The Brahmastra beauty have indirectly confirmed the same now.

A popular Instagram personality, BeYouNick, shared a funny video as he turned Kabir Singh upon hearing that Alia Bhatt is tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. In a viral video, he could be seen running behind a car which had a placard that reads, “Alia Weds Ranbir.” The song Tu Meri Hai Meri Hi Rahegi from Kabir Singh can be heard playing in the background.

Nick’s picture with Alia was also seen being replaced by Ranbir in the funny video. He captioned his post as, “Me on 17th April” and shared a heartbroken emoticon.

Reacting to the same, Alia Bhatt commented, “Ded” with a laughing smiley.

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick (@beyounick)

Well, all that’s awaited now is the wedding pictures ft Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor.

