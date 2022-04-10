Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is famously known for three things, her looks, her movies, and her ability to stir controversy effortlessly. The Queen of B-town never refrains from speaking what’s on her mind and gives it tough to other B-town members.

However, amidst all her emotionally tough personality, the actress has a very joyful and party animal-ish nature, which again she has often been open about. Due to her bold behaviour, the Fashion actress often falls prey to online trolling.

We now got our hands on an old video from Reddit which features actress Kangana Ranaut, going all wild at an unknown party. The actress is seen donning a stunning shiny black outfit with ornaments around her neck and tying her curly hair in a high pony.

The video shows Kangana Ranaut bobbing her head to the song playing in the background and in the very next second we see her going all wild as the song picks up the beat. The song played in the background was Runaround Sue which comes from Dion DiMucci collections.

The video went viral on the online platform and has gained a lot of views. Although there are fans who loved how Kangana was enjoying herself to the tune, there were many who trolled the actress for doing so. One user wrote, “Kangu in her natural habitate. “. Another user wrote, “Isse bharat ratna mila tha? Fir toh sabko de hi dena chahiye “. While one user wrote, “I see the black magic rumors is definitely true”, another wrote, “Tumhare andarrrrrrrrrrrrr……Sanskar naam ka chiz h ki naahi “. One comment read, “high on pudiya “, while another read, “mata agayi isko “.

On the professional front, Kangana is presently working on her upcoming film Dhakad alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She also is hosting Alt Balaji’s reality show Lock Upp.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

