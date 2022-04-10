Priyanka Chopra shared a strong message on her Instagram handle asking the world leaders to not stay silent about what is happening in Eastern Europe. The Ukraine-Russia war is the biggest topic of discussion in the world and people from all across the globe are trying to help the residents of the country in whatever way they can. Amid the same, Priyanka shared a video message on her Instagram account and got brutally trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The Baywatch actress happens to be the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and never misses an opportunity to speak up on humanitarian issues on her social media handles. “World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now,” the actress captioned her video.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra continued and wrote, “We can’t just stand by and watch.” Reportedly, 2 million children have been forced to leave Ukraine and look for safety in neighbouring countries amid the war with Russia.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Reacting to the Priyanka Chopra’s video, a user commented, “Seriously did she post the same for Iraq Syria Palestine and Afghanistan…………….” Another user commented, “Same thing happened back in 2016 when US was bombarding Syria on a daily basis that continued for a year. No one talks about that.” A third user commented, “Chup kar phele India me dekhle kya ho raha hai , aaayi badi Ukrainian support me.” A fourth user commented, “Erm… palestine? Yemen? Afghanistan? Somali? Libya…. brown and black folk drown while seeking refuge in the West, but let’s all talk about Ukraine? 🤔😵‍💫equality for all first and foremost!”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s message to the world leaders amid the Ukraine-Russia war? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Madhuri Dixit Reportedly Locked Herself In A Van Denying To Shoot Devdas Over Non-Payment Issues; Shah Rukh Khan Tried To Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube