There’s a lot of hype around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s big day that is scheduled between 13-17th April. The date of nuptials is yet to be confirmed but the RK Studios, as well as, Vastu building, have already been decorated and well lit. Now, half-brother Rahul Bhatt is proving details of the security during the big fat Indian wedding.

A lot of details have been revealed around the Ralia wedding. There have been reports that the marriage will be intimate with only close family and friends in presence. However, a grand reception has been planned at Taj Mahal palace and may witness the presences of exes Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif as well.

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be reportedly wearing Sabyasachi on their big day, one cannot miss around the details around the uptight security. Mahesh Bhatt’s son with first wife Kiran Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt will be taking care of it all and has reveals details.

Rahul Bhatt told Aaj Tak, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. He has Mumbai’s best security force – 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent.”

Adding more details, Alia’s half-brother revealed, “Guards will be deployed at both RK Studio and Vastu in Chembur. Countermeasures of drones have also been taken. Roving Patrol Officers will be kept with every guest. Strong planning has been done regarding security. I will also look after the security and fulfill the duty of a brother.”

Apparently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had special demand for the bouncers as well. “They wanted that the personality of the guards should be good and that everyone looks impressive. They must be diplomatic, speak English, be polite and non-smokers,” added Rahul Bhatt.

Well, who else is excited for Ralia wedding? We surely can’t keep calm.

