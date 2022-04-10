Bollywood love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming wedding is the talk of the town. After a whole week of speculations, it’s now confirmed that in a few days the two will soon be man and wife, and the Ralia fans just can’t keep calm on it.

While many are busy sharing their views on the upcoming star-studded wedding, TV industry’s Rakhi Sawant too shared her take on it, and it will simply make you say ‘Rakhi being Rakhi’. Read on to know more!

Recently Rakhi Sawant was asked about her views regarding the upcoming rumored wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about it openly Rakhi explained how great this year has been for Alia with her recent releases. The actress also praised the fact that Alia will be going to Hollywood (indicating her debut in Hollywood alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone).

Rakhi Sawant said, “Alia ke liye yeh saal kitna achcha hai. Gangubai Kathiawadi superhit gayi, RRR superhit gayi, Ab shaadi kar rahi hai.. wow.. Hollywood jaa rahi hai. Aur dehaj mein main bhi jaa rahi hu, bag me beth jaungi mein.” The video in which shows all of this was uploaded by Lehren.

Talking about the Ralia wedding, it’s all set to take place either on April 14 or the 15th according to many reports. Meanwhile, talking about special days with Indianexpress RK’s mommy, Neetu Singh said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

Are you Ralia fans excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

