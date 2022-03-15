Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial and discussed personalities of the television industry, mainly for her unique perspective on several current affairs topics. A few days back, the actor had spoken about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war during an Instagram live session, leaving a few people amused while others were slightly offended over her insensitivity. In a recent turn of events, Rakhi’s ex-husband Ritesh has shared a cryptic video of her picture with another man and fans are trying their best to decipher this riddle.

For the unversed, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh made an appearance in the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss and there was a lot of scrutiny surrounding their relationship. One of the most polarizing topics was about Ritesh’s previous marriage, as his ex-wife claimed that he used to abuse her before they split up. Matters went south even further when Rakhi announced through Instagram in February this year that she has decided to end their relationship owing to multiple issues.

In the most recent post, Ritesh has taken a direct dig at Rakhi Sawant, sharing a collage of her unseen pictures. In one of the photographs, Rakhi can be seen posing with a middle-aged man dressed in a traditional Arabic robe, indicating that the picture was taken somewhere in the middle east. Rakhi can be seen giving him a side hug while dressed in a dazzling white ankle-length dress, topped with a hood and a stone-studded tiara. She also added a pair of golden shiny boots to the look.

Ritesh also added a bunch of other pictures featuring Rakhi Sawant while a sad song plays in the background. Ritesh opted for Lambi Hudai by Vishal Mishra and also asked his followers to pay attention to the song used in this reel.

Ritesh’s followers were clearly confused about the post and even flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

“Rakhi sawant k naam par jeena aap chod de. Khud ki pehchan banaye. Ho gaya abhi bohot. Kuch toh sharam karem”, an Instagram user wrote

“Kya proof karna chahte ho😂😂”, another comment said

A troll wrote, “Akal hi nhi h iss admi me”

“Is this guy mad or wwhat??”, another Instagrammer said.

