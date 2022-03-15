Life is truly unpredictable and the pandemic has made us realize it more than ever. We saw the passing away of Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bappi Lahiri amongst others and it’s a void that can never be filled. But Kamya Punjabi felt it years before this when she lost her best friend, Pratyusha Banerjee.

As most know, Pratyusha’s story is a tragic one. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Balika Vadhu and was at the peak of her career. She was in a relationship with Rahul Raj Singh and troubled in her relationship allegedly forced her to take the extreme step of suicide.

The incident took place in 2016 but Kamya Punjabi and best friends of Pratyusha Banerjee are still finding it difficult to come to terms with. The Shakti actress has now shared a memorable video of the late actress where she could be dancing carefree. The background music is Yaadein Yaad Aati Hai and has truly left us emotional.

Kamya Punjabi captioned her post, “aadein… life is so short, unpredictable… gussa, shikayatein sab yahin reh jaani hai bas yaadein yaad aani hai…”

Many celebrities took to the comment section and shared strength to Kamya and remembered Pratyusha Banerjee.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Balika Vadhu has been a tragic cast situation as we have lost gems like Surekha Sikri, Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee.

When Sidharth Shukla passed away, Pratyusha’s mother even revealed how the Bigg Boss 13 winner would always take care of them. “Sidharth genuinely stood by us when Pratyusha passed away. After that too, he was in touch. He had even told us that if we need anything, we should not hesitate to ask him,” she told TOI.

