Since the last couple of days, Bigg Boss OTT lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been in news on accounts of reports suggesting that things aren’t all good. While the couple took to social media and dismissed the reports, the topic is still pretty much in the news. And now we hear one Shetty family member is playing cupid for them. Who is it?

As per a recent report, the still much in love couple is working on their differences and want things to get sorted. As Shamita and Raqesh are trying to solve the issues, the actress’ mom, Sunanda Shetty is also trying to bridge the gap between the couple. Read on to know all about it.

As per a recent BollywoodLife report, a well-placed source close to the stars said, “Sunanda Shetty is not happy with Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s constant fights over small things. She is trying to make the couple understand that their relationship is very special.” The insider added, “Sunanda personally likes Raqesh and finds him a very decent boy and feels he is a perfect life partner for Shamita.”

This source, further talking about Sunanda Shetty trying to play cupid between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat said, “She has also seen how her daughter has found happiness in him after a long time and so she is trying to help them out in sorting out their differences.” The source added, “Sunanda has almost succeeded in helping out the couple and this is the reason they even got in touch with each other after their regular fights.”

In the midst of these reports, Raqesh and Shamita made a rather stylish entry at a recent award show and made ShaRa (as they are lovingly called) fans extremely happy.

After meeting in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell head over heels for each other. During Shamita’s Bigg Boss 15 stint, Raqesh was boyfriend goals as he all-out supported his lady and asked fans to vote for her. The couple has been pretty inseparable since the show’s finale episode.

