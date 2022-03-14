Kapil Sharma is often seen embroiled in controversies for various reasons. Most recently, the comedian was blamed by The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri for refusing to invite them to promote their movie in his show. Due to this, Sharma was slammed by netizens and replying to one of the users Kapil denied the news. On the other hand, Mika Singh who is one of the comedians’ closest friends, showed his resentment. Scroll below to know why.

We all know how close the two artists are as they are neighbours and even entertained their followers during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently replied to a Twitter user who blamed him for not inviting the cast of The Kashmir Files in his comedy show. Replying to the netizen, Sharma wrote, “Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in a one-sided story in today’s social media world.” Seeing the reply, Mika Singh called the netizen ‘aira gaira’, while asking Kapil about not replying to his tweets.

Mika Singh wrote, “Bhaaji I hate you aap har kisi aire gaire ke tweet ka reply karte ho.. mai apka bhai apka neighbour aur mujhe no reply.” To this, Kapil Sharma responded to the singer’s Tweet in his own way by sharing a video of him playing a clap box. The comedian wrote, “Aah chakko fer gift for you paaji, love you.”

Aah chakko fer gift for you paji 😜 love you 🤗 🙏 https://t.co/KqTeIbP72O pic.twitter.com/SypwKZPvKA — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2022

A few days ago, Twitter advised The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri to promote his film on The Kapil Sharma Show as it’ll help their film reach more audiences. Replying to the user, the filmmaker claimed he hasn’t been called on the show and wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers’ choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…

Vivek added, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.”

Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES. https://t.co/l4IPSJ8nX4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

