As the festival of colours, Holi is round the corner, daily show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is all set to entertain the audience with a special episode, ‘Pyaar Wali Holi Celebration’.

There will be dance performances by lead actors of the show including Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

Along with them popular television actors such as Shoaib Ibrahim, Megha Ray, Karan Wahi, Adaa Khan, Kanika Mann, Vrushika Mehta, Manit Joura, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Deepika Singh, Aman Gandhi and Kushagra Nautiyal will also present performances on Bollywood numbers.

While on one side there is a tribute act to Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri by Megha Ray and Shoaib Ibrahim. On the other hand, Karan Wahi and Adaa Khan will make everyone dance with their performance on holi songs.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Rohit Suchanti shared his experience of performing with co-star Aishwarya Khare: “This is our first time celebrating Holi with Zee Kutumb, so we are deeply delighted. Over time, we are glad to have achieved great chemistry, and it’s always fun when we perform together. It’s like we set the stage on fire!”

“We must add that it’s nearly the time of Holi and we are so happy that our celebration has started on the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, as this year we were planning to celebrate with our close friends and family. We hope the viewers like our performance as we have worked so hard and enjoyed every bit of our act while shooting it for our viewers. We also wish everyone a very, very happy and safe Holi,” added Aishwarya.

Another highlight of the show will be the fiery water act by Kanika and Vrushika.

Talking about the performance, Vrushika mentioned: “We are thrilled to get challenging and high-energy songs and hope that everyone likes our act.”

Kanika shared more: “We were so excited for the latter part of the act where we performed on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, one of my favourite songs. We didn’t get a chance to rehearse together, but we hope our act lights up the fire in the Holi celebration.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’s special episode ‘Pyaar Wali Holi Celebration ‘will be aired at 06:30 pm on Zee TV.

